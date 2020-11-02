CenterState Bank, a supporter of The Extension for many years, recently presented a donation to The Extension in the amount of $5,000 for COVID-19 relief.
When the demand for services offered by The Extension increased with the pandemic, the bank stepped in to help meet the challenge. The funds helped to pay for cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items and personal protection equipment for their residents.
For more information, visit www.centerstatebank.com or www.theextension.org.
