110420_MDJ_Community_CenterStateExtension.jpg

Pictured from left are Renee McCormick, director of Community Relations at The Extension; Barbara Allen, Community Engagement Impact Analyst at CenterState Bank; Tyler Driver, executive director at The Extension; and Mary Williamson, senior vice president and commercial relationship manager.

 Special

CenterState Bank, a supporter of The Extension for many years, recently presented a donation to The Extension in the amount of $5,000 for COVID-19 relief.

When the demand for services offered by The Extension increased with the pandemic, the bank stepped in to help meet the challenge. The funds helped to pay for cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items and personal protection equipment for their residents.

For more information, visit www.centerstatebank.com or www.theextension.org.

