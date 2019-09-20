U.S. Census Bureau officials will share information on 2020 Census job opportunities and answer questions about applying Monday through Sept. 27 at the new North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
Hours for the 2020 Census Jobs Opportunities sessions are:
- Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 25 from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Sept. 26-27 from noon to 6 p.m.
Area Census Bureau positions include assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors and census takers. Pay ranges vary based on location and position. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have a valid Social Security number and email address.
For more information on applying for 2020 Census jobs, including application requirements, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs. Potential applicants seeking information and assistance may also call 1-855-JOB-2020 or use the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
For information on the impact of a Complete Count, visit www.cobbcat.org/cobb-county-2020-census/.
For information on programs at North Cobb Regional Library, call 770-801-5320 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.