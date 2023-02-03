Janice Overbeck, Founder of JO Gives and the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, with Terance Mathis and his wife Arnedia at the Texas Hold’em Tournament and Fundraiser for Emory ALS Research Center hosted by JO Gives.
Guests playing charity poker at the Texas Hold’em Tournament and Fundraiser for Emory ALS Research Center hosted by JO Gives.
Terance Mathis live signing a football at the Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser for Emory ALS Research Center hosted by JO Gives.
The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit arm, JO Gives, will host its Fred Seidell Memorial ALS Texas Hold’em Tournament on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
The tournament, benefitting the Emory ALS Center, will have food and drinks and a silent auction.
Returning as the Celebrity Guest Host is Terance Mathis of the Atlanta Falcons. Mathis has been an avid supporter of this event as many NFL players have suffered from ALS. Additional celebrity guests include NFL players Jerome Bettis of the Steelers and Jessie Tuggle, Bob Whitfield and Chuck Smith, all from the Falcons.
JO GIVES supports ALS research as its founder, Janice Overbeck, lost her father to the disease in 2015. She works closely with the ALS Center at Emory University to raise funds and support research for a cure. To date, her non-profit has raised just over $250,000 for this cause alone.
