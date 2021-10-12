A traditional Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos celebration will be held on Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the campus of Southern Cremations & Funerals and Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway NW in Marietta.
This is their fourth annual Day of the Dead celebration.
The program, starting at 6:15 p.m., will feature the Nuevo Jalisco Mariachi Band; Ballet Folclórico TEOTL, which are traditional Mexican dancers; a traditional Day of the Dead altar; and complimentary traditional refreshments - Day of the Dead bread and champurrado. The celebration will be held outside in the courtyard by the Columbarium and Mausoleums.
Dia de los Muertos is a beloved cultural celebration of life and death that originated in Mexico thousands of years ago. It features colorful skulls and skeletons. Now celebrated throughout much of Latin America, Day of the Dead celebrates the belief that the dead continue to live among us in memory and spirit but are allowed to return to the earth once a year during this celebration.
An important part of the celebration is the “ofrenda,” or traditional altar that is built to honor deceased loved ones, and is set up in homes and many cemeteries in Mexico and Latin America. The altars are not intended for worshipping, rather they are meant to welcome the dead back to the earth with offerings like food, water, pictures of the deceased, skulls, candles and traditional marigold flowers.
A decorated altar will be available to the public in the Chapel Mausoleum at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Family members can leave a picture or food offering in remembrance of their loved ones during normal business hours from Nov. 1–3. The doors of the mausoleum will be locked after hours to protect the offerings.
Luminaries will also be available on Nov. 1 for families to place at the graves or resting places of loved ones at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park.
