Each year on April 22, more than one billion people around the world participate in Earth Day activities.
An annual focus on a different theme assures global environmental concerns receive highlighted notice. This year, April 22 marks the 50th celebration since the first Earth Day in 1970.
The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action and the celebration is going digital. Many local celebration events had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but check cobbstreams.org in the future for information on community events.
What can residents do from home now? They can start a compost bin, check with their local electric utility to see if it offers green power options, take a bag and pick up trash while on a neighborhood walk and dust off books they have been meaning to read instead of streaming music and videos - which is a carbon intensive activity.
For more information, visit earthday.org.
