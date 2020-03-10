Each year, the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on Census Bureau data.
The Census impacts funding for schools, roads, hospitals and community, so the county government wants to ensure every person living in Cobb is counted once and in the right place.
In 2020, the county will implement new technology to make it easier than ever to respond to the Census. For the first time, residents will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail. Beginning Thursday, residents can visit any of Cobb's 16 library locations to complete the 2020 Census, enter to win a basket of Census swag and learn about being counted in the county.
The libraries also will host the following events:
- "My First Census Storytimes" are being held at Cobb libraries. Congresswoman Lucy McBath will join the Census storytime on March 16 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center. She will read to children and share with families the importance of the Census. The storytime is for ages 3-5 years old and their adult caregivers. No registration is required. For more information on all of the storytimes, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/f78b30eb-7da5-4a06-bccf-0bfb0dc53cc5/MyFirstCensusEvents.pdf.
- Census events for teens, including string art, trivia and a book discussion are also planned this month. For more information on teen Census events, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/6e95b697-4b8b-4bfb-9f13-a59012bae9e5/CensusTeenEvents.pdf.
- April 1 is Census Day. Open house launch parties with light refreshments will be held at from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stratton Library, noon to 2 p.m. at the Sibley Library, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Windy Hill Library, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Switzer Library and 3 to 5 p.m. at the West Cobb Library.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/news-updates/cobb-county-2020-census/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.