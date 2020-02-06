The NAACP - Cobb Branch will have the following events celebrating Black History Month in February:
- There will be an open house every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NAACP - Cobb Branch Community Room, 605 Roswell Street NE in Marietta. Participants can enjoy fellowship, refreshments, register to vote and learn more about the 2020 Census.
- Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. will be the Image Awards. The location has not yet been determined. Participants can check the Branch's Facebook page for updates.
- Feb. 25 will be the 18th annual NAACP - Cobb County Branch Black History Program Profiles in Black and General Membership Meeting. The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 17 N. Park Square in Marietta.
For more information, call 770-425-5757.
