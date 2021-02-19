Kennesaw State University College of the Arts is celebrating Black History Month and the public is invited to three virtual events at no charge.
Listen to a dynamic music concert, engage in a lively panel discussion and view exquisite artwork, all from the comfort of home. A simple reservation is all that is required to join in the celebration.
Kicking off the trio of events, the College of the Arts Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will present The Black Supper on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. This panel discussion promises a lively conversation between student representatives and acclaimed Black professionals in different fields of the arts. Panelists include opera performer and educator Indra Thomas; choreographer, dancer, and educator Angela Harris; and sustainable designer and entrepreneur Dawn Keene. To make a reservation for The Black Supper, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1039614.
Highlighting Black excellence, the panel discussion will prelude the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music’s concert, Lift Every Voice, on Saturday at 8 p.m. Twanda Black, the host of Good News Gospel, leads the event as emcee, and will introduce speakers Dr. Sylvia Carey-Butler, KSU’s chief diversity officer, and Rufus Elmer Jones Jr., co-founder and president of the James Weldon Johnson Foundation.
Johnson, a leader in the civil rights movement, may be most well-known for writing the lyrics to “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which later became a national anthem to Black Americans. The concert will feature a myriad of soloists — such as gospel singer Oral Moses — and performances by KSU’s Percussion Ensemble, Gospel Choir, Jazz Ensemble I and Chamber Singers. To make a reservation for Lift Every Voice, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1035301.
Next, enjoy virtual exhibitions of artwork by African American artists from the permanent collection in the Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art. Each exhibition in Celebrating Black History Month: Honoring African American Artists in the ZMA Permanent Collection features work encompassing a variety of styles and mediums, expressing each artist’s plurality of vision and experience. This special project is curated by ZMA student assistants, giving them the opportunity to interact with academic peers and museum staff, engage in scholarly research, conceive, curate and actualize independent exhibitions utilizing the prominent collection of the ZMA.
For more information about the virtual exhibitions, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/zuckerman/exhibitions/black-history-month-2021.php.
