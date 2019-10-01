The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) will present ComPAny 2020 in GROOVE this weekend.
The Pebblebrook High school magnet students will be performing in the Cobb County Civic Center’s Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
This year’s show includes several popular and country favorites from the last four decades. The show features the 31 singers, dancers and actors of CCCEPA’s premier musical theatre troupe, ComPAny 2020.
Sixty-five Broadway shows have included former members of Pebblebrook’s ComPAny in their casts.
Tickets are available in advance online at www.cccepa.com. Tickets will also be available at the Anderson Theatre box office one hour before each performance.
