Catalyst by Wellstar to house three beehives at Wellstar Vinings Health Park

Catalyst by Wellstar, the first-of-its-kind global digital health and innovation center of Wellstar Health System, announced a partnership with Bee Downtown to house three beehives at Wellstar Vinings Health Park in Smyrna.
The first bee colonies were moving into the hives the week of Dec. 14. Wellstar is the first healthcare system to join Bee Downtown’s sustainability movement.
While the Wellstar team is caring for patients inside the Vinings Health Park, Wellstar’s bees will be busy outside creating billions of pollination events, positively impacting a three-mile radius around the campus. This initiative will help nurture local honeybees and native bees, which are dying at
alarming rates, while contributing to environmental sustainability.
Honeybees are the world’s number one pollinator and are responsible for pollinating 70 of the world’s top 100 food crops.
In addition to the direct positive impact the bees will have on the Vinings Health Park community, Wellstar plans to donate 150 jars of honey produced by the bees to Open Hand Atlanta, the largest community-based providers of home-delivered meals and nutrition services in the Southeast. The honey jars will be included in “market baskets” of groceries donated to community members in the metro Atlanta area who are experiencing food insecurity.
Wellstar Health System is planning an Earth Day celebration in April 2022 to showcase the beehives to the community with fun and educational bee-themed activities. Open Hand Atlanta will participate by hosting a cooking demonstration to share how the locally produced honey can be incorporated into nutritious meals.
In addition to the environmental and community benefits of the partnership, Wellstar team members will be able to take part in educational Honey Camps, Hive
Tours, Beekeeping classes — and of course, enjoy honey produced by the bees.
