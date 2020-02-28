The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Cat Art Show from March 7-28.
The show will feature art from local artists, live music, crafts and cat/kitten adoptions. The opening reception is March 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit theartplace.us.
