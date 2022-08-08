Ludwidge Louizaire, 24, and Charlie Key, 16, captured the titles of Miss Cobb County 2023 and Cobb’s Outstanding Teen 2023 in the 64th annual Miss Cobb County Scholarship Competition at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre on Aug. 6.
The new community relations ambassadors will move on to represent Cobb County in the state competition in Columbus next June.
A total of $15,750 in cash scholarships were awarded, making Cobb the top scholarship program in the Miss Georgia system. The largest single award for the program, the Susan McGary Scholarship Fund, is given in memory of 27-year dedicated volunteer, Susan McGary.
Ludwidge, a Masters candidate in the Robinson School of Business at Georgia State University, gained a total of $10,650 in scholarships. She sang “Never Enough” to win the $400 Charles Chinnis Talent Award and also received the $300 Corwin M. Robison II scholarship as the On-Stage Interview winner.
A junior at the Springwood School, Key received $1,200 in scholarships including the $500 Steve Duncan scholarship and the $200 Evening Wear/On-Stage Question award sponsored by Renee Fielden.
Joanne Grogan Feldman, popular Atlanta FOX 5 personality and Miss Cobb County 1993, was the mistress of ceremonies. The staging was organized and directed by Mary Nye Bennett, the Artistic Director for the Atlanta Lyric Theatre.
The 10 Miss candidates were evaluated for the job of Miss Cobb County in a 10-minute private interview that accounted for 35%. The three stage competitions included talent for 35%, red carpet evening wear for 15% and On-Stage Interview for 15%.
Judging for the eight Teen contestants included 8-minute private interview for 25%, talent for 35%, On-Stage Question/Evening Wear for 25% and Fitness for 15%.
The panel of judges were Carrigan Bradley, the 2015 Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen; Melvin Everson, Vice President for Economic Development at Gwinnett Technical College; Ellen Hill, leading Realtor with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty; Paige Chambers Rutsche, founder of Resolute Artists Agency; and Grant Arrington, global consultant with Brewer Communications Inc. based in Dallas, Texas.
Carley Vogel, Miss Cobb County 2022, ended her reign crowing the new Miss Cobb County. She was 3rd runner-up in this year’s Miss Georgia’s Competition. Morgan Kennedy, Miss Cobb’s Outstanding Teen 2022, passed her crown to Key. She also placed 3rd runner-up in the state competition.
The Miss Cobb court included:
- Tara Schiphof, first runner-up: $1,000 scholarship
- Kylee Ruegger, second runner-up: $750 scholarship
- Kaleigh Griswell, third runner-up: $500 scholarship and $500 Taylor Voyles STEM scholarship
- Melanie Zhang, fourth runner-up, $250 scholarship Miss Cobb’s Outstanding Teen
- Carrington Elan Manous, first runner-up, $200 scholarship and $300 Denise Larson Talent award for her lyrical dance to “We Won’t Move” by Arlissa
- Mara Eva Cline, second runner-up: $100 scholarship
- The Miss contestants voted Abby Callaway to receive the $250 Lace Larrabee Miss Congeniality award.
The competition is sponsored by the Miss Cobb County Scholarship Organization composed entirely of community volunteers interested in promoting scholarship, leadership and community service for young women. Gene Phillips, president, and Terry Chandler, general chairman, head the Miss program. Steve Duncan and Renee Fielden are co-directors for the Teen competition.
For more information, contact misscobbcounty@yahoo.com or 770-545-1351.
