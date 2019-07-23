On July 20, Abigail Matthews of Cartersville was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia for the Class of 2020.
She was awarded $4,100 in cash scholarships during a statewide empowerment and scholarship program for high school girls held at the Marietta Performing Arts Center in Marietta.
Matthews was one of 20 high school senior girls from Georgia who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia for 2020. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Throughout the next year, Matthews will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”
The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles - be healthy, be involved, be studious, be ambitious and be responsible.
Matthews is the daughter of Jeremy and Jennifer Matthews. She is a senior at Woodland High School in Cartersville.
The 63rd National Finals will take place June 25-27, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama.
For more information, contact state chairman Linda Greco at 770-827-7998 or Georgia@DistinguishedYW.org.
