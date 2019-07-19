Cobb County-based Carrier Ductless & VRF presented Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity a check for $5,000 on July 18 at SunTrust Park.
The donation continues Carrier’s decades-long legacy of support for Habitat for Humanity that began more than 20 years ago. Since then, Carrier has sponsored Habitat home builds across the country and thousands of employees have volunteered their time to support the construction.
Carrier Ductless & VRF is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.
Tim Hernquist, associate director of product marketing for Carrier, presented the check on the field to NW Metro Atlanta Habitat CEO Jessica Gill and Habitat board chairman Mike Christian prior to first pitch. Atlanta Braves usher Olin Hanner also participated in the presentation. Hanner recently became a Habitat homeowner in Cobb County.
“Cobb County is home to many successful worldwide corporations, and we are thankful to the ones such as Carrier, who understand that communities need affordable housing,” Gill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.