Cobb Library Foundation will feature author Carolyn Newton Curry and her debut novel, "Sudden Death," in the Booked for Lunch program on Sept. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Country Club, 500 Country Club Drive in Marietta.
The book is a murder mystery spanning the life of one couple over 30-plus years from 1966 to 1997 as they face challenges while juggling two careers – Kendall Harris as a lawyer and her husband Duke Austin as a college and professional football player and college head coach – and the pressures put on their relationship as they journey from state to state. After Austin takes on the role of head football coach for a Southern powerhouse, they dodge death threats while working to focus on their careers and community.
Legendary football coach Bill Curry will be in attendance, introduce his wife and interact with her throughout her Booked for Lunch speech. His career includes stints as a coach at Georgia Tech, University of Alabama, University of Kentucky and serving as the first head coach of the Georgia State University team, and in other roles in sports, education and motivational speaking.
Carolyn Curry is also the author of "Suffer and Grow Strong: The Life of Ella Gertrude Clanton Thomas 1834-1907," the award-winning biography which won her a Georgia Author of the Year Award from the Georgia Writers Association and was named One of the Books All Georgians Should Read by the Georgia Center for the Book.
The Cobb County Library Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that provides support to the Cobb County Public Library System by raising funds and seeking other contributions from the community and business partnerships.
