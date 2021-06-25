District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield, Cobb Works, Cobb Police, Cobb Sheriff's Office, non-profit organizations and several recruiting companies will have a career fair and tenant forum on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy.
To register, visit https://www.jotform.com/211734632806050.
