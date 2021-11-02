Sorry, an error occurred.
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Candy Cane Cordial on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The senior center will be celebrating with sweet drinks and pleasant tasting desserts. The lobby will be full of cheerful music and friendly conversation. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
