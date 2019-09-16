The Marietta Confederate Cemetery Foundation and Friends of Brown Park Inc. will have a Candlelight Living History Tour on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Participants can come to the Marietta Confederate Cemetery's gazebo and bring a chair or blanket to enjoy performances by Dixie Jubilee and Carter Horne. The cemetery tours will follow the music. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.
The rain date will be Oct. 26.
Admission is $15 and $10 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets in advance online, visit http://mariettaconfederatecemetery.org/events.html. Participants can also pay by cash or check on the day of the event.
