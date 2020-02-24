- The following Kennesaw and Mableton area students were named to the fall 2019 President's list at Georgia State University - Juli-Ann De Barros, De'De' Ajavon, Winter Robinson, Austin Birchell, Ladijah Bryant, Jasmine Woods, Julia Zimmerman, Rehmat Babar, Sherie Wint, Taylor White, Aviva Gars, Brittany Naugle, Kiara LaGuerre-Latney, Nnenna Odihe, Rachel Tackett, Siddhant Parajuli, Tristyn Maney, Sarah Mendes, Aleigh Davis, Caelan Alexander, Ewelina Bledniak, Jasmine Egbufoama, Karl Hart, Ashley Lysius, Natalia Dutra, Utsav Patel, Kaylee McClure, Peris May, Alvina Ahmed, Miranda Williams, Jackson Duvaris, James Womack, Kimora White, Leanna McKenzie, Nicole Hernandez Reyes, Shehzad Rashid, Terry Everson and Victoria Folayan, all of Kennesaw; and Nicole Ferrusca, Chari Guzman, Andrew Ball, Grace Thomsen, Jose Hernandez-Maldonado, Emily Baker, Julianna Lorey, Alexander Irwin, Valentina Stetsenko, Gabrielle Schultz, Jennifer Huezo, Kaylee Faulkner and Sonny Sandoval, all of Mableton.
- The following Marietta students were named to the fall 2019 President's list at Georgia State University - De'ja Lawrence, Abraham Richmond, Heather Chandler, Aliyah Shah, Kristen Yin, Lauren Ekeleme, Anthony Sanchez, Dustin Grossman, Andrew Miller, Eryn Callaway, Sean Walsh, Brianna Davenport, Shrish Singh, Alexandra Newhouse, Samin Abdallahi, Dilianny Lakitaya, Alina Basiuk, Kathleen Yund, Anna Mackey, Hannah Schauben, Bernice Marquina, Cicely Byrd, Lizbeth Reyes, Mona Haviv, Ronnie Sadero, Sarah Griffith, Addison Brown, Abbey O'Shaughnessy, Amy Vicente Gonzalez, Chelisa Macharia, Kerstyn Murray, Lauren Henson, Lauryn Wellington, Madhuvani Kamarajugadda, Michael Vermaak, Negar Kianian, Patrick Kaara, Steven Kent, Sarah Wardlaw, Trevor McNeill, Rebecca Greenhouse, Christopher Bakhtiary, Kathryn Chiang, Maryam Nasser, Michael Cummings, Vanessa Edokpa, Ahmed Kahla, Smit Patel, Dylan Clark, Edward Beaver, Lauren Segal, Natalie Cross, Drashti Zalavadia, Harrison O. Neal, Kevin Vettickatt, Samuel Yun, Matthew Han, Madelyn Snyder, Nathan Kagan, Quynh Huynh, Vinicius Zimelewicz Pires, Kristin Castillo, Bria Blalock, Rebecca Onwuzuruoha, Temiloluwa Fasoranti, Jackie Luong, Olivia Hackney, Margaret Welch, Sofia Morales, James Vuu, Lea Mobers, Jonathan Bello, Sabrina Carver, Morgan Tomcho, Sneha Rajesh, Maria Garcia, Margaret Fleming, Manas Sharma, Diane Park, Esther Hung, Uros Ciric, Kayvon Rahimi, Andrew Bartlett, Shawn Gu, Avarie Norman, Amanda Perry, Adrian Valdivia Roman, Andrew Williamson, Emily Tichenor, Alexandra Claugus, Charles Moschella, Deborah Caleb, Nagaraj Bhagwat, Amelia Floryance, Arhum Khan, Anna March, Bhargav Tata, Chanyoung Lee, Caroline Lewis, Carolyn Paul, Claire Sohn, Dezra Brown, Diksha Holla, Elliott Day, Elif Knapp, Erica McGuire, Eren Mirza-Tolouee, Eryss Mixon, Emma Richardson, Gurwinder Singh, Ines Herrera, Jonathan Harvey, James Martin, Joshua Park, James Roberto, Jaeson Ryu, Kayla Cohen, Kelsey Dorawa, Kyan Ngana, Kelsey Page, Kiera Price, Kate Stewart, Linda Chen, Leslie Hernandez, Lamisa Karim, Lily Landwermeyer, Leeam Dainess Marquez, Lily Sheram, Lilian Staten, Lorena Vargas, Mairi Allen, Morgan Carson, Micah Cohn, Magsun Graba, MarAa Howell, Madison Phillips, Mahsan Sadegh Aghdam, Noelia Salazar, Paxton Cooper, Parth Parashar, Prithika Shankar, Saman Bhamani, Sepehr Golpayegany, Syed Hussain, Shanea Navarro, Sofia Pereira, Kayley Pallas, Taylor Reyes and Xavier O'Donoghue, all of Marietta.
- The following Powder Springs and Smyrna students were named to the fall 2019 President's list at Georgia State University – Maya Thurston, Jada Lewis, Chanye Dunning, Laura Perez, Justice Bundy, Celenia Bidot, Isaiah Smith, Isaac Smith, Remington Gold, Juan Ramirez, Fanta Kaba, Lila Harris, Lauren Roberts, Ogechi Nwabeke, Rickey Davis, Somto Okafor and Tionna Lee, all of Powder Springs; and Yesenia Gonzalez, Escarlyn Ayala, Morgan Killeen, Alondra Mendoza, Marcelle Kounou Essengue, Caleb Thome, Emily Fayette, Harlan Kyle, Kiara Henry, Maritza Soto, Laura Carrington, Adetola Adelaja, Binh Nguyen, Jenny Lam, Jacob Wilson, Milan King, Samuel Core, Thu Nguyen, Ellie Timbol, Gavin Claugus, Rania Skef, Tyler Dean, Amit Bhattacharya, Alixe Lyon, Carlos Moreno, Damian Patel, Geovanny Castillo, Harrison Rodriguez, Kameron Garmestani, Kristen Wilder and Pooja Shah, all of Smyrna.
- Valdosta State University announced that the following students graduated for the fall 2019 term - Renate Davis, Angela Floyd and Keona Lewis, all of Acworth; Ayana Bell of Austell; Tegan Harkins and Kassidy Jackson, both of the Cumberland area; Mckenzie Braddy, Riley Cahal, Erika Chukwura, Adriane Hunt and Jenna Usry, all of Kennesaw; Leecea Grier, Jallen Hughes and Ormond Moore, all of Mableton; Xaviera Barnwell, Alan Cruz, Kenisha Gaddist, Rebecca Manzo, Ashley Maxwell, Sean Murphy, Michael Puia and Nia Reed, all of Marietta; John Robison of Powder Springs; and Christine Di Natale of Smyrna.
