♦ Justin Yost of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Wake Forest University.
♦ Matthew Martratt of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
♦ Maysen Moorehead of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Muskingum University in Concord, Ohio.
♦ The following Marietta students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois — Annalise Burnett, Carlson Chiles, Andrew Swierenga, Yifan Zhuo and Taylor Chiles.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta — Briana Anderson, Liam Bohannon, Daniel Carrozzino, Anna Fix, Gerardo Garcia-Ramos, Alexa Hurston and Yemo Ku, all of Acworth; Meghan Cobelli, Caroline Gay, Serah Mungai, Martin Pohl, Tepolak Seth, Mackenzie Sicard, Izah Tahir, Laura Thornton, Yida Wang, Bailey Abel, Alexander Bateh, Lauren Daws, Grayson Epps, Kasra Sohrab, Lydia Troupe, Lauren White, Rachel Wilder and Raeah Woodson, all of Kennesaw; Rylie Geohegan of Mableton; Graysen De Jong, Leah Goldstein, Rutvik Marakana, Kyle Pierre, Edan Tesema, Anna Daugherty, Hannah Day, Molly Dopfel, Nathaniel Green, Arushi Gupta, Atiya Jangda, Ananya Kansal, Camilo Londono, Arundhati Mahendrakar, Zion Martell, Nicholas McFadden, Alekhya Pullella, Alexander Reyna, Ali Sbaiti, Sergio Van Eden, Allison Vermaak, Patrick Wu, Jonathan Jones, Nichole Beck, Kameela Graves, Kieran Holton, Carson Hulsey, Sakshi Joshi, Khalil Keyton, Lily Luong, Joseph Mayton, Gracelyn Nguyen, Lily Soetebier, Ashley Thomas, Read Walters, Bianca Dullabh, Nora Fahim, Manasi Gali, Nicolas Giraldo, Eric Glunn, Griffin Goodwin, Amanda Miller, Nicolas Zacharis, Benjamin Brigham, Sarah Dagher, Kadidia Haidara, Aidan Risey, Megan Behm, Joseph Fletcher, Charlotte Guerry, Omari Hodge, Helen Liu, George Missailidis, Katherine Mittleider, Ajinkya Sawant, Matthew Sklar, Jessica Wang, William West and Cade Jones, all of Marietta; Kelsey Lanier, Indy Michio, Ngozi Ozor, Charity Tillman, Emily Williams and Jeanette Conti, all of Powder Springs; and Jessica Hernandez, Rohan Kalvakaalva, Jeniveve Vaia, Detriana Kurzeja-Edwards and Anika Patka, all of Smyrna.
The following students earned Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester — Jeffrey Cichon, Samuel Dembowitz, Alianna Dhalla, Boris Gulev, Grace Nya, Ruth Nya, Kayla Rinoski, Caterina Rossie, Collette Smith, Christian Spalding, Kyle Turner, Michelle Voykovic, of Acworth; Amanda Firestone and Alistair Sequeira, both of the Cumberland area; Aylin Alptekin, Alexander Barton, Andrew Condra, Abigail Dees, Kay♦ lin Ebener, Mitchell Gacuzana, Mary Gale, Austin Hatch, Shilpa Mally, James Matalenas, Narendra Narine, Kelly O’neal, Abhishek Patel, Aditya Patel, Kelvin Pierre, Arvin Poddar, Akash Prasad, Gabriella Rodriguez, Katelyn Sbravati and Kalieann Wetherington, all of Kennesaw; Sophie Goguillon and Titofunmi Oyewole, both of Mableton; Mashoor Al Ahammed, Sophia Babish, Jiwoo Bae, Nylah Boone, Jacob Bristol, Brooke Brownlee, Andrew Chyong, William Cooper, David Cornell, Ana Cristian, Catarina Cutter, Mackenzie Dare, Ashley Darling, Nathanial Davenport, Destini Deinde-Smith, Carmen Dyck, Sean Engelstad, Karen Fraire, Shannon Fraser, Fiorella Gambetta, John Giesler, Kelly Haas, Caleigh Hatcher, David Heineman, Daniel Hudadoff, Justin Keener, Andrew Kell, Eunice Kim, Carter Kubes, Mallory Landon, Sangjin Lee, Karen Li, Samuel Luong, Alexander Madison, Jessica Meredith, Anna Munns, Katherine Mutimer, Sarah Nastasi, Jessica Nguyen, Vaidehi Paliwal, Pavan Patel, Benjamin Peiken, Adam Profili, Daniela Quintero, John Rehme, Katherine Roberts, Jadyn Sethna, Saahil Sharma, Jennifer Shen, Harrison Smith, Robert Solomon, Sreya Srinivas, Neha Srivatsa, Mitchell Stasko, Christina Sun, Noa Tshimanga, Mark Wetherly, Miryam Wiggli, Christopher Wink, Timothy Wu, Khurram Yamin, Andy Yap, Danielle Zhao, Maxwell Zhou and Marie Zimmerman, all of Marietta; Emma Jones, Ariba Khan and Sadie Palmer, all of Powder Springs; Akshath Shvetang Anna, Hugh Chapman, Kiran Gourisankar, Ajay Mathur, Claire Mohandiss, Wyatt Nelson, Sherina Thomas and Rachel Wallis, all of Smyrna; and Nicolas San Miguel of Vinings.
♦ Victoria Iassogna of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 President’s list at The University of Alabama — Faith Aldridge, Sarah Bengtson, Chloe Black, Katherine Curd, John Hall, Brooke Hume, Erin Ledbetter and Jessica Stephans, all of Acworth; Elizabeth Harmon, Hannah Kheireddine and Benjamin Weiss, all of the Cumberland area; Zaid Anshasi, Erika Garcia, Shelby Holland, Julianne Koebel, Jared Krivo and Michael Stokes, all of Kennesaw; Kristen Barnes of Mableton; Kendall Barrett, Ansley Carr, Greyson Daly, Noah Estroff, Lauren Folsom, Megan Gendron, Stephanie Geng, Samantha Harris, Kathryn Hayes, Madelyn Hill, Gabriel Hrib, Haley Hutchings, Brian Kent, Laura Mainzinger, Gabrielle Malafronte, Cassandra Montgomery, Chinenye Nwaogwugwu, Alyssa Page, Lorraine Palmgren, Matthew Pappalardo, Lukas Phipps, Jordan Rooks, Samantha Sexton, Paige Sheridan, Aidan Sherlock, Madison Voyda and Gabriel Lacasella, all of Marietta; Leah Fritz, Kaleigh Greer, Kaylee Reese, Eryn Render, Wyatt Young, Kennedy Zachery and Kennedie Morreale, all of Powder Springs; and Jeniya Harris and William Robertson, both of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at The University of Alabama — McKayla Andersen, Elizabeth Bruce, Emily Hoffmann, Andrew Howard, Samantha Hughes, Alexis Mitchell, Alex Olvera, Kambria Simmons, Alice Tom, Abigail Turner and Madison Wallace, all of Acworth; Jacob White of the Cumberland area; A’Leeyah Ponder of Austell; Girith Choudhary, Andrew Crain, Anelise Curlee, Lindsey Dennis, Rebecca Gilbert, Ansley Granato, Alexandra Kirby, Charles Lewis, Mallory Lewis, Kes McGuire, Caroline Renaldy, Tiana Taliaferro and Mary Edwards, all of Kennesaw; Emily Barnes of Mableton; Henry Alexander, Morgan Alexander, Chloe Beacham, Charles Brady, Stephanie Brown, Mary Bruce, Katherine Buckner, Katherine Buzzard, Andrew Campbell, John Connell, Michaela Connolly, Drew Dewitt, Madeline Dunaway, Katherine Fadus, Meyer Flaherty, Meredith Franklin, Caroline Game, Sean Gibbon, John Greenhaw, William Harper, Emily Hill, Matthew Hill, Josie Hinrichs, Carly Hochhauser, Matthew Hochhauser, Helen Hodgetts, Leilani Johnson, Kaitlin Jones, Madison Kepano, McKenna Leggett, Andrew Mayne, Madison McDaniel, Morgan Meneide, Anna Moseley, Peter Murphy, Michael Musser, Lauren Ordan, Denton Pfeuffer, Caleb Pierce, Grant Polinski, Macy Radcliffe, Austin Rader, Adam Reed, Emily Roach, Casey Schultz, Caroline Sigman, Cassandra Stephan, Taylor Thompson, Connor Walden, Ally Weinstein, Addison West, Jack Young, Taylor Baker and Avery Cybul, all of Marietta; Killian Brewer, Tyler DeAgostino, Jalen Ford, Raine Garlick, Javier Rodriguez and Emily Wacker, all of Powder Springs; and Spencer Charleson, Caroline Cohen, Ethan Danis, Anna Morrow and Bryce Raymond, all of Smyrna.
