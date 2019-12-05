The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognized Calvary Children's Home Inc., 1430 Lost Mountain Road in Powder Springs, as an Angel in Adoption for extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of a loving family.
The children's home was recognized by Bethany Haley, CCAI interim executive director, on Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C.
District 11 U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, sent a letter to the children's home congratulating them on the honor.
"You have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes," Loudermilk wrote. "It is parents like you that care for those forgotten who are true life changers. I am proud to represent folks like you in Congress."
