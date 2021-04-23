Cobb County Government together with the Cobb District Attorney's Office and liveSafe Resources are working on a Yarn Storm project in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.
They are accepting donations of knitted or crocheted six-inch squares, ten-inch squares and mini-dolls (amigurumi) to represent elders. All handcrafted items will be used to install yarn-covered displays for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. These squares or dolls can be any color or design.
For more info and drop off locations, visit www.cobbcounty.org/WEAAD.
