Caliber Collision, 2165 Austell Road SW in Marietta, on Dec. 11 gave the keys to a practically brand-new car fully loaded with a trunkful of gifts to U.S. Army veteran Patricia Crenshaw.
The car donation honors and celebrates Crenshaw’s five-year military service which included two deployments to Iraq.
The donation from Caliber Collision and GEICO is part of a national program to repair and donate cars to individuals in need. The GEICO-donated 2015 Nissan Altima was refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision-Marietta who volunteered their personal time to refurbish the vehicle with parts and services donated by other local businesses.
Crenshaw is recovering from traumatic experiences endured during and after her military service that left her at times homeless and vulnerable. Her caring nature led her to recently assume responsibility for the daughter of a friend who passed away, to save the teenager from being placed into the foster care system.
The car donation will provide Crenshaw, who is currently enrolled in cosmetology school, with the independence to rebuild a life with her family.
Over the past seven years, Caliber Collision and its industry partners have donated nearly 350 vehicles valued at over $4.5 million to military service members, veterans and others in need of reliable transportation. The car donations are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.
