Caliber Car Wash is offering free car washes and use of detailing tools during the opening of its new Smyrna location on Saturday.
The new wash, located at 1047 Windy Hill Road SE in Smyrna, will be Caliber’s third Georgia location. Along with free washes, customers will be able to use vacuums, air fresheners, cleaners and detailing air.
The location offers single wash options and limitless membership packages.
Caliber Car Wash also has locations in Mableton and Chamblee, with plans to open a Douglasville wash in 2022.
