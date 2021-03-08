The Cobb community is coming together to show gratitude to the men and women who work daily to help keep school children safe as they travel to and from school.

All Cobb County School District bus drivers are invited to come feel the love and grab an appreciation bag on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The drive-through event will be held at C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road SW in Smyrna. The bags contain masks to help keep bus drivers, monitors and riders safe.

For more information, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/17zfdv-z9eHUff9D9imFerrlkoVPzPSCE1_NPP0badfA/edit.

To view the donation wish list, visit bit.ly/cobbbus.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.