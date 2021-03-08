The Cobb community is coming together to show gratitude to the men and women who work daily to help keep school children safe as they travel to and from school.
All Cobb County School District bus drivers are invited to come feel the love and grab an appreciation bag on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The drive-through event will be held at C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road SW in Smyrna. The bags contain masks to help keep bus drivers, monitors and riders safe.
For more information, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/17zfdv-z9eHUff9D9imFerrlkoVPzPSCE1_NPP0badfA/edit.
To view the donation wish list, visit bit.ly/cobbbus.
