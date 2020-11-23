Burnt Hickory Worship announced that their second single will release on all music streaming platforms on Tuesday.
The live recording includes singers and musicians of several ages from Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Powder Springs. The release, "Radiance," is an original song written by Worship Pastor Carey Amos.
In anticipation of their first ever self-titled album set to be available in early 2021, Burnt Hickory Worship will be releasing their favorite hits from the album each month as single releases to give audiences a glimpse into the album. With a mixture of covers and original songs written by Amos, the 10 song album is filled with songs of hope and joy.
“Radiance” will be available for download at any music streaming site including Amazon Music, Apple iTunes, iHeartRadio and Spotify.
For more information, visit www.burnthickory.com or www.burnthickoryworship.com.
