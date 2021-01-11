Burnt Hickory Worship announced that their full live album release will be available on all music streaming platforms on Tuesday.
The live recording includes singers and musicians of several ages from Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Powder Springs.
With a mixture of covers and original songs, the 10-song album is filled with songs of hope and joy.
“This album is close to our hearts and our connection to God,” said worship pastor Carey Amos. “It’s our open love letter to Him from all of us here at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, and we are so excited to finally be able to share every important lyric with you.”
The album is available for download at any music streaming site including Amazon Music, Apple iTunes, iHeartRadio and Spotify.
For more information, visit www.burnthickory.com or www.burnthickoryworship.com.
