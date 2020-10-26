Burnt Hickory Worship recently announced their first single release, a cover of “Raise a Hallelujah” to be available on all music streaming platforms on Oct. 27.
The live recording includes singers and musicians of many ages from Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Powder Springs.
In anticipation of their first ever self-titled album set to be available in January 2021, Burnt Hickory Worship will be releasing their favorite hits from the album each month as single releases to give their audience a glimpse into what this live recorded album means for the music group, BHBC and their community.
With a mixture of covers and original songs written by Worship Pastor Carey Amos, the 10 song album is filled with themes of empowerment, joy, the impact of culture/community and beyond that focuses on Christ at the center.
For more information, visit www.burnthickory.com or www.burnthickoryworship.com.
