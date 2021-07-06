Participants can tour the Green/Bullard House at Green Meadows Park in Marietta on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
This is a fully restored 19th century house with a long history. Participants can learn about the two families that called the property home in this self-guided tour.
The tours are limited to 15 people at a time. To reserve a space, pre-register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog and click on the outdoor/nature tab. Walk-ins are accepted if space permits.
