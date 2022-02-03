Bubbles & Brews is a month of special events from the unique spirit makers, brewers and distilleries in Cobb County.
Participants can visit Cobb's "Hop Spots" in March for stamps and vote for their favorite beverage, win prizes and attend special classes and events. There will also be featured events where participants can get bonus stamps.
The special events are:
- March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. will be Bubbles & Brews Trivia Night at Terrapin Taproom, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area.
- March 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt & Live Music at Broken Anchor Winery, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Suite 930 in Acworth.
- March 6 from 11 a.m. to midnight will be the Bubbles & Brews Food Pairing at Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 South Main Street in Acworth.
- March 6 from noon to 11 p.m. will be Reformation's Georgia Beer Day at Reformation Brewery, 6255 Riverview Road SE, Building 4000, Suite 200 in Smyrna.
- March 12 from 3 to 11 p.m. will be Schoolhouse Bubbles & Brews Blowout at Schoolhouse Brewing, 840 Franklin Court, Suite 100 in Marietta.
- March 13 from noon to 6 p.m. will be Red Hare St. Patrick's Day Party at Red Hare Brewing & Distilling, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard SE in Marietta.
- March 13 from noon to midnight will be St. Patrick's Day at Dry County Brewing Company, 1500 Lockhart Drive NW in Kennesaw.
- March 19 from 9 p.m. to midnight will be Neon St. Patty's Day Blacklight Party at Shezmu Cellars Winery & Taproom, 562 Wylie Road SE, Suite 3 in Marietta.
- March 20 from 1 to 11 p.m. will be Murph Dog St. Paddy's Day Celebration at Ironmonger Brewing Company, 2129 Northwest Parkway, Suite 105 in Marietta.
- March 20 from noon to midnight will be Day of Hoppy-Ness at Glover Park Brewery, 65 Atlanta Street in Marietta.
- March 20 from noon to 11 p.m. will be St. Paddy's Day at Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 S. Main Street in Kennesaw.
- March 20 from 12:30 to 9 p.m. will be Hop into Spring at Treehorn Cider, 1395 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Building 100, Suite 130 in Marietta.
- March 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. will be Baseball's on Deck with ASW Distillery at The Battery Atlanta, 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035 in the Cumberland area.
- March 27 from noon to 11 p.m. will be Saturday, Flight Day at Burnt Hickory Brewery, 2260 Moon Station Court NW, Suite 210 in Kennesaw.
- March 27 from 2 to 9 p.m. will be Libations on Moon Station at Lazy Guy Distillery, 2259 Moon Station Court NW, Suite 210 in Kennesaw.
- March 27 from noon to 6 p.m. will be The Still on the Square Springfest at Red Hare Brewing & Distilling, 29 W. Park Square in Marietta.
- March 27 will be the Five Year Anniversary Party at Viking Alchemist Meadery, 3080 Jonquil Drive, Suite B in Smyrna.
For more information, visit https://www.bubblesandbrews.com/.
