Cobb Travel & Tourism is tapping into the local craft beverage scene with Bubbles & Brews, a month-long celebration of Cobb County's local craft beverage makers.
During March, craft beverage enthusiasts can travel to different breweries, distilleries and wineries around Cobb County to sample each location's unique beverages. Brewpass passports will guide visitors to the locations where they can collect stamps and return the brewpass to Cobb Travel & Tourism for special prizes.
The locations will host Bubbles & Brews events throughout the month featuring activities and themed giveaways. Visitors will have the chance to vote online for their favorite best-sellers, special brews and a variety of other categories.
Some of the locations that have already signed up are Broken Anchor Winery and Red Top Brewery, both in Acworth; The Burnt Hickory Brewery, Dry County Brewing Company, Horned Owl Brewing and Lazy Guy Distillery, all in Kennesaw; Ironmonger Brewing Company, Red Hare Brewing Company, Schoolhouse Brewing and Shezmu Cellars, all in Marietta; and Reformation Brewery and The Viking Alchemist Meadery, both in Smyrna.
For more information, visit bubblesandbrews.com.
