MARIETTA — Bruce Katz, renowned Hammond B-3 organist/keyboardist and 2019 Blues Music Awards "Best Acoustic Album" winner, along with the Bruce Katz Band are bringing their Get Your Groove Fall 2019 Tour to local home music venue Carrie's Corner on Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.
Katz’s career includes stints with Gregg Allman (2007-2013 with the Gregg Allman Band), The Allman Bros., Ronnie Earl, John Hammond and others. Katz was recently honored with his fifth nomination for the 2019 Blues Music Awards, in the "Instrumentalist – Pinetop Perkins Piano Player" category.
Katz’s 2018 album "Get Your Groove!" (American Showplace Music) and "Journeys To The Heart of the Blues" (Alligator), his 2018 collaboration with famed blues guitarist Joe Louis Walker and harpist Giles Robson, both charted in the Top 20 Albums on the year-end Living Blues International Radio Chart. "Journeys To The Heart of the Blues" also earned Katz two additional 2019 BMA nominations, "Album of the Year" and "Acoustic Album of the Year," winning the latter category.
The Bruce Katz Band currently features guitarist/vocalist Aaron Lieberman, founder of pioneering Jam Band God Street Wine, and Katz's longtime drummer, Ray Hangen (Sean Costello Band).
Carrie’s Corner is at 1320 Shadowood Trl. NE, Marietta, 30066. The show will include two sets. There is no admittance fee, but a donation of $25 is encouraged. For more information, visit carriescornermusic.com.
