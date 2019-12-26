Brookstone Golf & Country Club, 5705 Brookstone Drive in Acworth, will have the "New Year, New You, New Brookstone" open house on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event will showcase the club's newest amenities to the members and to the community. It will include express fitness classes throughout the day plus demonstrations of the new fitness equipment, refreshments, light bites, giveaways and raffles.
For more information, visit brookstonecc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.