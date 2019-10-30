Fifth Third Bank Broadway In Atlanta announced that it will offer special $39 college student rush tickets for Tuesday through Thursday, and Sunday evening performances during the Atlanta engagement of "Wicked" at the Fox Theatre. To purchase tickets, students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance.
The college student rush ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. College student rush tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.
"Wicked" runs at The Fox Theatre now through Nov. 17. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 and 6:30 p.m.
The Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships — until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
For more information, visit broadwayinatlanta.com.
