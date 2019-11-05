The Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation and Mending Heroes will host a charity event on Nov. 14 at the Jim R. Miller Pavilion in Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The Bring the Heat Cook Off/Red White & Boots cook off event will benefit the military, veterans and public safety.
Twelve teams will compete in the Charity Cook Off, cooking their favorite chicken recipe including three Georgia National Guard teams – Army, Air and State Defense Force, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County 911, Cobb County Police and Fire departments, the Cobb County Solicitors Office, Marietta Police and Fire, the Kennesaw Police and Metro Atlanta Ambulance. The teams will be cooking off to win The Bragging Trophy and $1,000 for first place going to their favorite charity.
The beneficiaries of this event are the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation and the Veterans Court of Cobb County/Bravo/Victor Fund.
The Celebrity Cook Off Judges for this event are former Gov. Roy Barnes; Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes; Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason; chef Tom McEachern; KSU chef Brian David Jones; CBS Channel 46 anchor, TV and movie star Lucas Till; former professional soccer player Mark Bloom; and NFC fighting champion Jon Cobb. John Loud, president of LOUD Security Systems, will be the emcee for the cook off.
Special guests for the evening will be Georgia Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Brig. Gen. Randall Simmons, Brig. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, the Cobb Police and Fire chiefs, the Marietta Police and Fire chiefs, the Kennesaw Police chief and Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan. The Patriot Guard Riders will also attend along with static displays from the military and public safety.
There will be live music with Southern Rock band Sons -N- Britches, a live auction, barbeque and fixins.
The schedule will be sponsor judging at 5 p.m., celebrity judging from 6 to 7 p.m., the event program at 7 p.m. and the announcement of winners at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $50, which include meal, music and cook off; $100, which include meal, music, cook off, meet and greet with special guests; and $25 for military/public safety. This is an adult only event.
For more information, visit www.bringtheheatcharitycookoff.org.
