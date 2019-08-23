The Bring the Heat Cookoff will be Nov. 14 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Jim R. Miller Pavilion, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The adult only event is hosted by the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, The Rotary Clubs of Cobb County and Mending Heroes. It will feature music, a cookoff and celebrity guests.
Cook off teams are Georgia Dept. of Defense: Air and Army, the State Defense Force, Cobb Sheriff's Office, Cobb 911, Cobb County Police, Cobb County Fire, Cobb Solicitor's Office, Marietta Police, Marietta Fire, Kennesaw Police and Metro Atlanta Ambulance. Cook off celebrity judges are GBI director Vic Reynolds, Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes, former Gov. Roy and Marie Barnes and chef Tom McEachern.
Tickets are $25 military/public safety; $50, which include meal, music and cook off; and $100, which include meal, music, cook off and a meet and greet with special guests.
The event benefits The Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, Cobb County Public Safety Foundation and the Veterans Court of Cobb County Bravo/Victor Fund.
For more information, visit www.bringtheheatcharitycookoff.org.
