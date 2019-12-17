After the holidays, residents can help the environment by recycling their live Christmas trees on Jan. 4.
Bring One for the Chipper is an annual Christmas tree recycling program and mulch from recycled trees have been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects and individual yards.
Live undecorated and unflocked Christmas trees will be accepted Jan. 4 only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at many Home Depot and PARKS locations in Cobb.
Free saplings will be available at the event, while supplies last. Free mulch will also be available.
Bring One for the Chipper sponsors include the Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Company, TAG Grinding Services Inc.
For more information, call 770-528-1135 or visit keepcobbbeautiful.org.
