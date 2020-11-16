Parents and caregivers can save the postage and bring their children’s letters to Santa to the Acworth Community Center beginning Nov. 30.
The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department Team is hosting one of Santa’s very own mailboxes at their facility.
The City delivers these letters to Saint Nick personally. Children will then receive a handwritten letter back from Santa. Although Santa’s eyes twinkle, he will not admit he needs reading glasses. Parents, please provide some notation to children with creative handwriting.
Thee free program will be available to the public through Dec. 16.
