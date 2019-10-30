Kennesaw State University’s Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will have “Bring It On: The Musical” from Nov. 7-17 in the Stillwell Theater, 471 Bartow Avenue NW in Kennesaw.
Staged by director Justin Anderson, the production focuses on the competitive world of cheerleading and one young woman’s journey as she navigates life’s challenges.
Originally created and performed by Atlanta’s Alliance Theater in 2011, the original music is by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, lyrics are by Amanda Green and Miranda, and the book is by Jeff Whitty.
“The piece is derived from an amalgamation of all the ‘Bring It On’ films and borrows from the variety of scripts," said Anderson. "It celebrates athleticism and the legitimacy of cheerleading as a sport."
“Bring it On” is a collaboration between the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and KSU Athletic’s cheerleading squad. Six KSU cheerleaders will take the stage including Gary Milloway, Ann-Dupree Goodsell and Malik Warner. Performing alongside KSU’s musical theatre students, squad members build pyramids, perform lifts and execute other gymnastic feats.
For tickets, visit ticketing.kennesaw.edu.
