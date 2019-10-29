Through Senior Santa, Cobb Senior Services staff provide a holiday luncheon, entertainment and gifts - including medical equipment and small appliances - to caregivers and senior clients.
The deadline for all donations is Nov. 18.
Companies, organizations and individuals can Adopt a Senior and receive a “wish list” for a senior with items they can purchase. CSS staff will personally deliver the gifts to the caregiver and client.
Participants can also donate gift certificates which offer the freedom and independence to purchase items, such as medicines, toiletries and clothing. Because CSS clients’ incomes are limited, they are often unable to purchase essential items that would make their lives more comfortable.
Donations can be made to CSS that are used to purchase special requests that might not be filled through regular holiday donations.
To donate online, visit cobbseniors.org. To mail a donation, send them to Attn: LaTronda Andrews-Perry, Cobb Senior Services, P.O. Box 649, Marietta GA 30061.
For more information, contact Andrews-Perry at 770-528-5368 or latronda.andrews-perry@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.