The Austell Community Task Force Youth committee is partnering with JJs Playhouse Children's Museum and the Radical Scholars Foundation to present SideWalk Science.
Registration is required via Eventbrite and participant materials and zoom access will be distributed upon registration.
SideWalk Science is a “pop up” museum program of JJs Playhouse Children’s Museum and Gym. It consists of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the fields of Earth and space science. These programs provide an opportunity to connect with current NASA science research and explore Earth and space phenomena.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sidewalk-science-registration-144755113441.
