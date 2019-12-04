Breakfast with the Grinch will be Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
Participants can enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits each table for photo opportunities. After breakfast, the Grinch will join participants in creating Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts.
Space is limited. Each family member attending the breakfast must register. Tickets are $10 residents, $15 non-residents.
Register at www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
