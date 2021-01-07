The Atlanta Braves are hosting a three-day virtual House Party for everyone in Braves Country.
The event will take place Jan. 28-30 on Braves social media accounts. A detailed schedule of events will be released closer to time. To receive updates, text HOUSE PARTY to 78030. Standard text message and data rates apply.
For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/virtual-events.
