The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Brain Injury 101 on June 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Did you know that a stroke is a type of brain injury? did you also know that a concussion is a brain injury? Presented by the Restore Neurobehavioral Center, seniors can discuss the basics of brain injury - what it is, the causes and an overview of the medical, physical and behavioral complications that come from a brain injury.
The virtual and in person event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 15 people.
Seniors can virtually join the event by visiting the Center's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/North-Cobb-Senior-Center-NCSC-595854830760531/.
For more information, call 770-795-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
