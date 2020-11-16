The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta announced the winner of its 2020/2021 Youth of the Year award.
The winner is Melissa “Nila” Smith, a South Cobb High School student, from the A.W. “Tony” Matthews Boys & Girls Club in Mableton.
The award is BGCMA’s highest honor, recognizing teens from Clubs in the metro Atlanta area who are working hard, investing in themselves and demonstrating leadership in their schools, communities, Clubs and career pursuits.
This year, 14 teens from Boys & Girls Club locations throughout metro Atlanta competed in the first-ever Livestream 2020 Youth of the Year Experience on Nov. 6. Themed "Voices of Our Communities," the event featured speeches from top teen leaders who are stepping up and driving positive change.
Smith, a 15-year-old entrepreneur, has been a member of A.W. “Tony” Matthews Club since the fourth grade. As BGCMA’s Youth of the Year, she was awarded a $3,000 college scholarship. In the spring of 2021, she will represent metro Atlanta as Youth of the Year at the statewide competition.
For more information, visit www.bgcma.org/youthoftheyear/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.