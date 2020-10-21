The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta announced its 2020-2021 Youth of the Year winners from Clubs throughout the city.
The prestigious Youth of the Year award is BGCMA’s highest honor, recognizing teens from Clubs in the metro Atlanta area who are working hard, investing in themselves and demonstrating leadership in their schools, communities, Clubs and career pursuits.
This year, winners from more than 10 Boys & Girls Club locations will be honored at the first-ever Livestream 2020 Youth of the Year Experience on Nov. 6 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants can RSVP to join the event at https://2020YOY.givesmart.com.
The Livestream Youth of the Year Experience, presented by Bank of America, is free and will feature speeches from top teen leaders, community supporters and live entertainment. As the culminating moment, one teen will be crowned Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year.
Local winners competing for the title of Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year are:
- Melissa “Nila” Smith of the A.W. Tony Matthews Boys & Girls Club, 785 Fontaine Road SW in Mableton.
- Jordan Gaskins of James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club, 529 Manget Street SE in Marietta.
- Kelcei Rivers, Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club, 875 Six Flags Drive in Austell.
For more information, visit http://www.bgcma.org/get_involved.
