Under the leadership of prospective Eagle Scout Lawson Collier and the efforts of Boy Scout Troop 540 and friends, the historic Davis Family Cemetery in the Lost Mountain community of Cobb County received a much needed spruce up on Oct. 23.
Braving a couple of snakes and one shy box turtle, the group cleared away debris from downed hardwood trees, overgrown weeds and saplings, and raked the
grounds which were covered with a blanket of leaves. They then placed memorial crosses, made by Lawson, on identified but unmarked graves.
Collier researched the cemetery background and consulted with David Blinkhorn of the Cobb Cemetery Preservation Commission to prepare for the project.
“It is important to properly maintain cemeteries, and this particular cemetery, the Davis Family Cemetery is the ancestral burial ground of Rev. Gary Davis who was born in 1799 and died in 1875," Collier said. "The Davis family were among the first settlers on Allatoona Creek, settling here in 1836.”
Rev. Davis was imprisoned during the Civil War by Confederate troops for his Union sympathies along with his friend and fellow Union supporter Henry Cole of Marietta who donated the land for the Marietta National Cemetery.
The hillside property surrounding the Davis Cemetery was at times occupied by Confederate and then Union troops during the Atlanta Civil War Campaign and several skirmishes took place on the site. The troops dismantled portions of Davis' barn and fencing to build their fortifications on the hill surrounding the now cemetery. His mules, horses and crops were confiscated to aid the war effort.
A 1997 archeological study of the cemetery was conducted to determine age of the burial ground and identify individuals buried there. The study confirmed the presence of more than 43 graves and dates the first burials to around 1852.
