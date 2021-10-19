The Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America celebrated the accomplishments of Whitney M. Young Jr., a beacon for the American Civil Rights Movement with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Award on Oct. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
For years, Young worked as the executive director of the National Urban League. His efforts to bridge racial boundaries and usher African Americans into the social and economic mainstreams had enduring results for Americans.
The Atlanta Area Council, BSA selected honorees, individuals and corporations, who have been instrumental in the development of Scouting for disadvantaged youth in challenging urban and rural areas.
Honorees included John Ahmann, president and CEO of the Westside Future Fund; Dr. Charles Flack, associate partner with Kyndryl; Dr. Mark Amos of Life University; Stephen Hultberg; Arthur Mills IV, chief operations officer of New Teacher Center; Dr. Grant Rivera, superintendent for Marietta City Schools; Greg Pitts, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Primerica; Mickey Stanfield, technology coordinator at Summerour Middle School; Micah Womack, retired Fulton County Superior Court; Frank Turner, partner with Greer, Stansfield & Turner; Carol Yancey, ECP and CFO of Genuine Parts Company; and Beulah Ross, retired podiatric medical assistant.
Alston & Bird was also recognized as a corporate honoree.
Scout Executive/CEO Tracy Techau closed the event highlighting the organization’s most recent Eagle Scout, Gregory Frazier, a beneficiary of Scoutreach. The Marietta teen made history being recognized as the first Eagle Scout from a Scoutreach sponsored, Program Specialist Led Unit, Troop 340.
