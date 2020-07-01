The Born Again Blessings Children's Consignment Sale will be Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverstone Church, 2005 Stilesboro Road NW in Kennesaw.
The sale will feature children's and maternity clothes, shoes, toys, nursery items, baby equipment and furniture.
A preview sale on Aug. 20 is open to workers and sellers only. First time mothers can sign up for early shopping privileges.
For more information, visit www.bornagainblessings.com.
