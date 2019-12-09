Members of Boot Camp in the Park, founded by Heidi Morris of Marietta, volunteered with the Metro Atlanta Salvation Army for their annual holiday service project.
The volunteers took part in the Ring for a Change Red Kettle Campaign in front of Kroger on Lower Roswell Road. Every dollar collected in red kettles help support The Metro Atlanta Salvation Army’s homelessness services, youth enrichment efforts and anti-trafficking programs.
For those interested in being a bell ringer, contact Donna Roper at Donna.Roper@uss.salvationarmy.org or 404-486-2961. For more information, visit salvationarmyatlanta.org.
